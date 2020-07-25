NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood that left one man dead Friday night.
A man was shot in the chest around 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Genevieve in north St. Louis. He died at the scene, police said.
Limited details surrounding his shooting have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
