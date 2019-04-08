TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Troy, Illinois turned deadly.
Firefighters arrived to a home on Avalon Drive at 1 a.m. Monday after a fire broke out. News 4 crews saw investigators focusing on the garage.
Officials say at least one person was killed inside the fire but it is unknown if anyone else was inside.
Neighbors told News 4 that a couple in their 60s lived in the house.
"I heard a boom, just like a small explosion. And I thought I heard a car drive off pretty fast but that could've been anybody going by," said neighbor Mike Coleman.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
