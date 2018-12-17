ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 at the Mississippi River and the entrance to Route 3 were closed following a fatal early morning crash.
Officials with MoDOT said the deadly crash, which occurred around 4 a.m. Monday, involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
The crash was cleared and the lanes and ramp reopened around 5:30 a.m.
No other information has been released.
