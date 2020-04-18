SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in south St. Louis overnight.
Officers found a woman dead around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Beck, just south of Tower Grove Park.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.