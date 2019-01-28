SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in South City.
Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in the 4100 block of Minnesota around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a 17-year old man was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in unstable condition. Another 18-year old man was treated at the hospital after suffering a graze wound in the same shooting.
The two teens were near Meramec and Minnesota when the unknown suspects opened fire at them, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.