SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left a teenage boy wounded in south St. Louis.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 900 block of Hickory Street where they found an 18-year-old boy shot in the leg. The teen told police he was in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Ct. with a 23-year-old man when three suspects began firing shots at them.
Officials said the two victims ran for cover but stopped on Hickory Street once the teen realized he was struck by a bullet.
The 23-year-old was not injured during the shooting, police say.
While investigating, detectives learned a home in the 1100 block of S. 11 Street was also reportedly struck by gunfire. No one was injured inside.
Limited details have been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.