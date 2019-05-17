UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than a dozen shots were fired in a University City neighborhood overnight.
A News 4 photographer saw at least 15 evidence markers on the ground at Wild Plum Lane near Olive and North and South Road before 3 a.m. Friday.
A neighbor said he heard his car alarm going off and then later heard around 10 or more shots being fired.
News 4 is working to gather more details regarding the incident from police in University City.
