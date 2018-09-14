BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Belleville Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a home invasion overnight Thursday.
Detectives said two men were inside the home with two young children. According to police, one of the men inside the bedroom heard suspects kicked in the front door.
The man told police he saw three suspects in the living room while running to the children’s bedroom and also heard shots being fired.
The second victim, asleep in the living room, heard banging on the front door before seeing the two suspects forcefully enter the home. Police said one of the suspects carrying a long gun.
One of the suspects fired several shots before leaving the residence. The victims and children were uninjured during the incident.
Nothing was taken from the home, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact the Belleville Police at (618) 234-1212.
