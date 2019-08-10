GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Granite City Saturday late afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened at a house in the 1800 block of Edwardsvile Road around 6 p.m.
Neighbors told News 4 they heard multiple gunshots.
No other information was released.
