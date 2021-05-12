CAHOKIA, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives in the Metro East are investigating after a home was sprayed with bullets late Tuesday night.
Cahokia Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Howell Avenue near Range Lane and Camp Jackson for a report of shooting. A home was seen with bullet holes in the front of the home.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No additional information has been released.
