ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in north St. Louis Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Sherman Place near Fairground Park. The man was shot in the head, according to police.
No suspect(s) information has been released.
This is investigation is ongoing.
