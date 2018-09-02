CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Police are investigating after an officer fired shots at a suspect outside a Metro East strip club early Sunday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., a security guard at Club Onyx in Centreville saw a man waving a gun out of a car window in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they ordered the man to drop his gun. As the man attempted to leave, an officer fired shots at him, according to police.
Further details about the incident are not yet known.
It is unknown if any of the shots fired by the officer struck the suspect.
