ST.LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Police are investigating after a gas station in the Greater Ville neighborhood was robbed Saturday night.
Police said the suspect entered the Midwest Petroleum Company in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge just before 8 p.m. armed with a gun. He then stole cigarettes and took money from the register.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.