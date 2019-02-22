COLLINSVILLE,Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Flames rose into the air as a Metro East home caught fire for the second time overnight.
Firefighters put the fire out and investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire in the 300 block of Bethel Road in Collinsville at 3 a.m.
Firefighters said the home was in the process of being rehabbed.
About eight weeks ago, another fire ruined the front of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.