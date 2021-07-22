KMOvGeneric_investigation

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Ferguson.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., officers with Ferguson responded to the West Florissant exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 for a report of a suspicious death. Officers found an adult male in a grassy area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was made available.

