FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Ferguson.
On Thursday at 9 a.m., officers with Ferguson responded to the West Florissant exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 for a report of a suspicious death. Officers found an adult male in a grassy area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information was made available.
