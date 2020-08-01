ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a man was shot on the McKinley Bridge overnight.
Officers arrived to the bridge just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Once there, they found a man who had been shot in the back.
Limited details about the shooting has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
