NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood that left one person wounded Saturday morning.
Just past 11 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest in the area of Goodfellow and Highland Ave.
Police said the man was conscious and breathing when EMS arrived on scene.
Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
