TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Troy, Illinois left two dead.
Firefighters arrived to a home on Avalon Drive at 1 a.m. Monday after a fire broke out. News 4 crews saw investigators focusing on the garage.
Officials say 2 people were killed in the fire but it is unknown if anyone else was inside. Neighbors told News 4 that a couple in their 60s lived in the house.
"I heard a boom, just like a small explosion. And I thought I heard a car drive off pretty fast but that could've been anybody going by," said neighbor Mike Coleman.
The neighbors got out of their home safely. You can see the damage to the side of their home. They tell me the fire department pounded on their door and woke them up early this morning @KMOV pic.twitter.com/OjaRhMDs8M— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) April 8, 2019
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
