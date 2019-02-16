WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fire in Washington County closed down lanes on highway 47 and highway E for two hours Saturday afternoon.
Authorities asked drivers to use alternative routes as a fire broke out at a recycling center in Cadet, Missouri.
The fire was contained as 12 firetrucks were on scene. There are no reports of injuries as of now.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.