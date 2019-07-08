ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after someone died in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Police were called to the area of 11th and Spruce, west of Busch Stadium, around 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities told News 4 the person who died may have been involved in a hit-and-run.
A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a portion of the parking garage taped off while police investigated.
No other information has been released. This story will be updated as information develops.
