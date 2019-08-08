WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was found overnight.
The body was found in the area of 11000 block of Radio Station Road, on the Highway 21 side late Wednesday night.
Sheriff’s officials said the roadway was closed while investigators were on the scene. It reopened before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.