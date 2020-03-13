FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Crews found a body while working a Metro East house fire Friday morning.
The fire happened in the 9100 block of Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights around 2:40 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate. Authorities have not said if the death is suspicious.
The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
