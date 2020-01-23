ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police pulled over Alderman John Collins-Muhammad for speeding down Natural Bridge Avenue Tuesday on the same day he was quoted in a News 4 story about the traffic dangers and speeding on that very road.
An internal investigation into the traffic stop is underway.
Collins-Muhammad was given three summons, one for speeding, driving on a revoked license and failure to show proof of insurance.
A source told News 4 the officer who pulled Collins-Muhammad over was told by higher-ups to arrest and bring him in because of his revoked license and warrants.
Our source said Collins-Muhammad was not arrested.
When we asked why, the police department said "no comment" citing an internal investigation into the traffic stop.
We have asked the alderman for comment and are still waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.