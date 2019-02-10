COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect set a Planned Parenthood on fire in Columbia, Missouri Sunday.
Investigators are still unaware of who it could have been or why they set the clinic on fire.
Fire crews say a sprinkler system put out the flames. No other details were released.
The clinic does not offer abortions but provides birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and the morning after pill.
