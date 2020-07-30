ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Deputies are investigating after an early morning officer-involved shooting at Collinsville High School.
Illinois State Police said Collinsville police were called to the high school at 2201 South Morrison Avenue after a person called 9-1-1 and hung up. According to law enforcement, the emergency caller was in distress.
When officers arrived at the school, they found a 17-year-old boy who allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, Illinois State Police said. A Collinsville police officer fired his gun at the teen.
Illinois State Police said the boy suffered a non life-threatening wound and was taken to the hospital.
Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.
The Collinsville CUSD superintendent released a statement about the shooting:
"Collinsville CUSD #10 was notified of an incident that occurred between an individual and law enforcement after school hours. The incident is not believed to be school-related and inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the Collinsville Police Department or the Illinois State Police."
-Mark B. Skertich Ed.D.
Superintendent
