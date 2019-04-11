SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A male suspect was shot by an officer in South City Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Virginia just before 8:00 p.m.
Police said two officers were in a squad car when one of them fired at the suspect, hitting him in the torso.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. He later died No officers were injured.
Police have Virginia at Cherokee blocked off as they investigate a shooting. According to @SLMPD, an officer shot a man, no officers were injured. A woman told me she heard two gunshots. pic.twitter.com/vkSCO06c3W— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 12, 2019
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.