KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A year-long investigation into sexual abuse and harassment claims in the Kirkwood School District is now complete.
A former Kirkwood High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and a former math teacher for sexual abuse.
The independent investigation looked at current policies for reporting abuse and examined 30 reports of sexual abuse of misconduct against staff members dating back to the 1980s. One recommendation given to district officials is to better train staff on sexual misconduct and appropriate boundaries between adults and students.
School Board President Jean Marie Andrews released the following statement about the report:
"It is my hope that tonight begins a healing process and a new chapter in changing our culture, and providing students with resources so they are empowered to report any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable."
