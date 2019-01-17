ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in the Major Case Squad of St. Louis charged a man with the murder of a 68-year-old while investigating a murder the suspect was previously charged for early this week, police say.
Police have identified the man who was found dead in North County late Monday morning.
Prosecutors have charged 53-year-old Jeffrey E. Tod with murder in the second-degree connected to the murder investigation of Deandre Moore, 41, of St. Louis.
Moore was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near McCluer High School on December 10, 2018.
Tod was charged with murder in the second-degree Sunday evening in connection to the death of 68-year-old Kenneth Alvern Linzie in Calverton Park, the first homicide in the city’s history.
While investigating the death of Linzie, detectives were able to connect the deaths of Linzie and Deandre Moore to Tod.
No bond has been authorized for Tod.
