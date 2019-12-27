ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was doing dishes when a man walked in through the back door demanding money at gunpoint Friday morning.
Police said a 54-year-old woman was doing dishes at home at 6 a.m. in the 2200 block of Charless Street when a man walked through the back door and demanded money at gunpoint. The woman then screamed and her brother went down the stairs to find the man with a black handgun.
Police said the brother gave the man $200 from his wallet. The suspect then left the home.
This is the McKinley Heights neighborhood in south St. Louis City.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.