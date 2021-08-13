WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Webster Groves homeowner killed an alleged intruder overnight.
According to police, a homeowner in the 1400 block of Grant confronted a man who entered a rear door of his home just before 3 a.m. The homeowner was armed with a shotgun and reportedly shot the intruder when he did not comply with verbal commands to exit the residence.
The suspected intruder was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities have not identified him.
The incident is under investigation. Police said they do not believe there is an additional threat to public safety.
