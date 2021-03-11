JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - DECEMBER 17: Vehicle traffic goes in and out of the U.S. Air Force Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County December 17, 2014 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. U.S. Agency for International Development contractor Alan Gross, who has been in prison in Cuba for the last five years on espionage charges, has been released and is due to arrive at the base, possibly heralding a new era in U.S.-Cuba relations. American officials have said they will restore full diplomatic relations with Cuba and open an embassy in Havana for the first time in more than a half-century. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)