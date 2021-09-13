ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be closing down some interstates Thursday to transport the body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.
Starting at 2 p.m., troopers will escort Schmitz from Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles to his final resting place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
The procession will travel eastbound Interstate 70, southbound I-270, eastbound I-255 and exit at Telegraph Road. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the escort will travel north on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road.
Drivers are asked to plan ahead and to find an alternate route.
