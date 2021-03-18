ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of westbound I-270 were shut down Wednesday following a crash involving a car and possibly a semi truck. The crash happened just after 2 p.m., and emergency crews shut down all lanes at McDonnell Boulevard to get rescue vehicles on the scene.
MoDOT said the estimated clearance time could be after 3 p.m. News 4 is working to find more details on what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.
