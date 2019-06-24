ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use Route 61 should expect delays this week.
Crews will be widening shoulders on Route 61 at McHugh Road, North Point Prairie and Route W starting June 24. Each intersection is scheduled to be closed for one day between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 28.
According to MoDOT, while one intersection is closed the others will remain open for drivers to use as a detour.
The work is scheduled to start at McHugh Road move to North Point Prairie and end at Route W on June 28.
