TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The English-language arm of Iran's state television broadcaster is reporting that its prominent American-born news anchor was arrested after flying into the United States.
Press TV broke into its broadcast on Wednesday to report that Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans, was arrested after arriving at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday.
Press TV anchor #MarziehHashemi arrested in U.S., says hijab removed against her will https://t.co/EqnLKPc5Za #FreeMarziehHashemi #PrayForMarziehHashemi #FreePresstvJournalist pic.twitter.com/WtGIOacmjB— Press TV (@PressTV) January 16, 2019
The broadcaster, citing her family, said Hashemi was taken into FBI custody and brought to the Washington area.
A call to the FBI rang unanswered early on Wednesday morning. The bureau did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. Several local jails around Washington that house federal inmates also said they did not have her in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.