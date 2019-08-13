ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A major agribusiness company with an already size-able footprint in St. Louis County announced Monday they will move their global headquarters from New York to the St. Louis metro area.
Bunge, a company employing 32,000 people, plans to move their White Plains headquarters to St. Louis county by the second quarter 2020.
The company already has a hub of around 500 employees based in Chesterfield and is looking to expand its presence in the area.
"While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations and customers," said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge's CEO. "Moving the global headquarters to a location where Bunge has a major business presence is a big step forward in shifting the Company's operating model to align around a more efficient, streamlined global business structure.
Bunge’s 2018 revenue was more than $45 billion in 2018.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweeted his excitement for the move, saying it helped solidify the areas importance to the agriculture technology industry.
We’re excited by Bunge’s decision to relocate its global HQ to St. Louis County. This announcement underscores our region’s growing status as an international leader in ag tech.— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) August 13, 2019
The release did not specify how many jobs would be brought to the area with the transition.
