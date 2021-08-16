ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There have been at least six uprisings inside the City Justice Center (CJC) in the last nine months. It is something city officials are constantly addressing, putting the blame on corrections officers, faulty locks, and all-around culture of the criminal justice system.

In the last week, News 4 obtained the letter below. It's from the city's Personnel Director, Richard Frank, who calls 29 city jail positions unnecessary. The letter is written to the Public Safety director, Dan Isom.

"Once we combined the two facilities, there was really a duplication where we no longer needed that much management," Frank explained.

Director Frank is referring to the Workhouse, also known as MSI, and the CJC merging in July. That's no longer the case, though, as inmates have been transferred back to the Workhouse campus in the last few weeks. Frank clarified that no one in those positions currently will be fired. Rather, those positions will not be filled again in the future. Some of the positions targeted include Chief of Security, Building Maintenance, and someone who watches jail cameras.

Correctional officers who work inside the CJC say this is concerning.

"That makes me sound like I need to start looking for another job, that's stupid. It's already dangerously short staffed," a corrections officer who wishes to remain anonymous said.

Jeff Haantz, a union representative for officers who work inside the jail pods and deal directly with inmates, says he's also concerned.

"During these trying times, those executives could be on the floor that brand new CO1s would not have, Yeah I'm shocked," Haantz explained.

Haantz says with the recent uprisings, some of those managers have played a crucial role in patrolling pods and inmates inside them. He says he has no idea why the city is making this decision now.

"Their timing is poor, that's for sure. Why they chose now to do that befuddles me as well," Haantz continued.

News 4 is also learning a critical needs assessment from an outside firm, is currently being done inside the CJC. It's something Isom says hasn't been done before.

"A complete analysis of what is the scope of operations that we have, and what personnel do we need, and then looking at best practices in those areas as well," Director Isom explained.

Isom echoes Frank, saying no positions are on the chopping block immediately. He continues to admit the CJC is still severely short-staffed, something Isom says will be addressed during this external assessment, which takes approximately six weeks.

"If we get rid of those positions people will just not come to work. We're already short staffed and now they're saying they're going to yeet 15 jobs, then why the f*** will we show up?," a corrections officer said.

As of now, there are more than 30 open correctional officer jobs at the city jail. Officials say they're looking to hire people immediately.