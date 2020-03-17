CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eight internal candidates for St. Louis County Police Chief will be interviewed Tuesday by the Board of Police Commissioners.
Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch, now a county councilman, said all candidates are ranked captain or above.
Chief Jon Belmar announced he would retire on April 30. He became chief in 2014 after Fitch retired.
According to a source familiar with the interview process said they do not believe there are any external candidates being considered.
