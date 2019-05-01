ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Summer is right around the corner and you may be trying to shed a few pounds but with so many new diet trends, how do you know which diet is right for you?
“Consistency is key when it comes to having weight loss that comes off,” Jennifer McDaniel, MS, RD and Owner of McDaniel Nutrition, told News 4. “I think the most important thing is that you find a diet that you can stick with, because whether it’s a low carb diet or an intermittent fasting diet, it’s not going to work if you can only manage it for a couple of weeks.”
News 4 asked McDaniel about the pros and cons of today’s most popular diets. Here’s what she had to say:
Intermittent Fasting:
What it is:
“Some of the more popular approaches of intermittent fasting would be the 5:2 method, where you eat normally for five days and then you fast or you eat very little for two days. There’s also another way called the 16:8 method where you’re eating within an 8 hour window…Then there’s the simple way of I’m going to skip a meal—like I’m going to skip breakfast or I’m going to skip dinner.”
“There are multiple protocols out there and that’s why it’s difficult to study intermittent fasting and look at it from a long term weight loss stand point because even the research is conflicting in terms of what methods they use.”
Does it work:
“There’s pretty good research in terms of short term research. Of course a lot it was done in animals but there have been great human studies that show that techniques of intermittent fasting can help people lose up to 8 percent of their body weight in maybe 6 months time.”
“What we don’t have are those longer term studies. And in the few that I’ve seen that are done in humans when we look at intermittent fasting versus just regular low calorie dieting, they end up being very similar. So I think it goes back to what someone can stick to in terms of how successful they can be.”
“Not eating does not make up for a poor diet. So it’s really important if you’re following a protocol like intermittent fasting that on the days that you’re eating high quality meals and you’re really nourishing your body because there are periods of time where you’re not.”
Keto Diet:
What it is:
“It’s a very extreme low carb diet. It’s like Atkins on steroids.”
“You get no more than 20-30 grams of carbs, that’s like a large slice of bread, rest of the diet is mostly fat, 70-80 percent fat with a small amount of protein.”
Is it safe:
“Some of the concerns are the longevity, the sustainability of the program. Can you eat that way for the long term? The other concerns are for cardiovascular health.”
Whole 30:
What it is:
“Whole 30 was usually developed to help people understand if they did have food sensitivities or intolerances. You’re sort of self-diagnosing which has pros and cons.”
Is it safe:
“There’s not too much of a harm for healthy people to experiment with things”
Mediterranean Diet:
What it is:
“It is largely plant based and includes some seafood and small amounts of meat and dairy.”
Does it work:
“The Mediterranean diet probably has the largest amount of research to support that, not only does it help us maintain a healthy body weight, but also in terms of cardiovascular disease, brain health and reducing inflammation.”
“I think it’s an easy way to incorporate a lot of healthy foods into our diet so it doesn’t feel like you’re dieting. That’s really the goal because if we feel like we’re going to go on a diet it’s really easy to feel like we need to come off a diet. And if we restrict too much it’s way more likely that we’re going to feel like we need to binge or we’re just not going to be able to stick with it.”
“The problem is it’s not specific…People may feel like there’s not enough structure.”
The bottom line?
Find something that works for you and stick with it.
“If there was a magic bullet approach, we would all be in a better spot,” McDaniel said. “I think it’s all about finding ways that we can just better our diet, slow steps at a time, because that’s going to be sustainable.”
