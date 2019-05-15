JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Interfaith clergy are taking a stand to address the opioid crisis in Missouri.
Wednesday, the group of clergy representing several different religions gathered to support legislation establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.
They are urging the Missouri Senate to pass the bill before the session ends on Friday.
Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.
In recent years, St. Charles County and St. Louis County started their own programs.
