Opioids

There were a record-breaking 70,237 drug overdose deaths in 2017 and opioids were involved in 67.8% of them, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

 John Tlumacki/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Interfaith clergy are taking a stand to address the opioid crisis in Missouri.

Wednesday, the group of clergy representing several different religions gathered to support legislation establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

They are urging the Missouri Senate to pass the bill before the session ends on Friday.

Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

In recent years, St. Charles County and St. Louis County started their own programs.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.