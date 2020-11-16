ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, a new tool is letting people see how risky it would be to attend a holiday gathering.
The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, developed by Georgia Tech, shows the chance that a person attending a gathering could have the coronavirus, based on the size of the gathering and the area.
In St. Louis County, if 10 people get together there is a 27% chance someone will have the virus. If the gathering size is raised to 25, there is a 55% chance of someone being COVID-19 positive.
In Madison County, there’s a 66% chance someone will have COVID-19 at a 25-person gathering. If the limit is raised to 50 people, then the chances spike to 88%!
Click here to view the map.
