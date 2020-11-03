ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Across the St. Louis area, thousands of voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballot on Election Day. Missouri election officials are already predicting this year would have the highest voter turnout rate since 1992.
With those predictions, many voters have concerns about waiting in long lines. In St. Louis County, officials created an interactive map to keep voters informed on how many people are in line.
The Board of Election recently announced voters can go to any polling place in St. Louis County.
The map allows users to hover over their ideal location to see how many people are in line with the last updated time and the designated voting room in the building.
Some locations display sample ballots for the designated precinct.
