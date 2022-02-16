Intense body cam shows new details of man shot, killed by police in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two months later, officials released body cam video of a man shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson.
On Dec. 13, officers were searching for 35-year-old Jeremi Moore and found him around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Tiffin Ave. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at police. One of the officers shot back at the man, killing him. No officers were injured.
Investigators later found a spent round that was fired from a gun belonging to Moore.
To push for transparency, St. Louis County Police posted a 26-min video Tuesday that included 911 calls, different angles of what led up to the shooting and officers returning fire. A total of 20 shots were fired at Moore.
The officers involved had extensive law enforcement experience:
- A 33-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had nine years of law enforcement experience.
- A 29-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had seven years of law enforcement experience.
- A 26-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had two years of law enforcement experience.
- A 40-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had 16 years of law enforcement experience.
