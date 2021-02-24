ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The annual report for the safest cars on the road has been released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The institute tested vehicles based on several factors, including headlights and front crash prevention. They concluded that 90 vehicles earned top safety awards.
“With these awards, we want to make it easy for consumers to find vehicles that provide good protection in crashes, sufficient lighting and effective front crash protection,” IIHS President David Harkey says. “Manufacturers have stepped up to meet the challenge, and the list of great options has grown to an impressive size this year.”
The Honda Insight, Honda Accord, Mazda CX3 and the Ford Explorer are among the vehicles winning the top awards this year. Click here to view the entire report.
