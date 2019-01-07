ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A biking accident left Don McKinney of St. Charles paralyzed during a 2017 summer vacation in Colorado.
McKinney spent time in the ICU along with a rehab hospital specializing in spinal cord injuries in Colorado before returning home.
Today, McKinney uses an electric wheelchair to navigate his home but he makes it clear “my goal is to walk again.”
McKinney’s wife contacted News 4 in December after an ongoing battle with their insurance provider United Health Care.
During his time in Colorado, Don’s therapy included using what’s called a “functional electro stimulation” bike.
According to Kelly McKinney, Don’s doctors recommended one for home use.
The equipment costs more than $29,000.
"It was denied twice through the insurance company,” Kelly McKinney said.
After the denial, the McKinney’s plead their case to an independent review board. The board determined United Health Care’s denial of the request should be overturned.
In September, the McKinney’s received a letter from United Health Care which said their request was approved.
By December however, the bike still wasn’t ordered.
At the time, Don told News 4 he was "ecstatic" when he learned it was approved.
"We got the letter from UHC saying we approved it, you will be getting it," Don said. "Now they have done nothing for four months but drag their feet.”
The McKinney’s believed a processing error contributed to the slowdown. An explanation of benefits statement showed a payment of only $12 towards the $29,000 piece of equipment.
A week after News 4 began communicating with United Health Care December 7, the McKinney’s received a letter from the provider which said “after reviewing the amount that the provider charged for these services, we have found that this provider is charging a higher amount than what is typically charged and accepted.”
At the same time, the insurance company emailed News 4 to say “we are working on this matter.”
During the original interview Kelly McKinney clearly stated, “everyday he’s not able to do therapy of some kind can set him back.”
News 4 learned the case was finally resolved on Thursday.
United Health Care provided the following statement saying they reached an agreement with the medical equipment provider:
“We are committed to providing Mr. McKinney coverage under his plan for the care he needs and have been able to reach an agreement with Restorative Therapies to provide the requested equipment. Mr. McKinney also has and will continue to have access to unlimited out-patient physical therapy visits available under his benefits plan.”
It’s unclear what changed, but the McKinney’s are relieved to know the "functional electro stimulation" bike will be ordered, allowing Don’s recovery to continue.
