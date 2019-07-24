ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after armed men make off with liquor and potato chips in two separate robberies that happened just three blocks away overnight in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Around 12:15 a.m., police arrived to the area of Oakland and Taylor where they met a 43-year-old man who was robbed at gunpoint. Police said two armed men stole a bag of potato chips after discovering the man only had loose change and cigarettes in his pockets.
The suspects fled on foot, police say.
Fifteen minutes later, a 28-year-old man told police he was approached by two armed suspects, between the ages of 16-18, near Chouteau and Boyle. The victim said he was told to hand over a bottle of whiskey that he was holding.
Police said none of the victims were injured during the robberies. It is unknown if both robberies are connected.
The investigations are still ongoing. No additional information has been released.
