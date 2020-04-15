ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Social media can be a useful to tool to stay connected while self-isolating but we know the panic scrolling isn't productive.
That's why Instagram is teaming up with the National Alliance on mental illness.
The National Alliance Chief Medical Officer of Mental Illness Dr. Ken Duckworth said one of the best things you can do for your mental health is to maintain your social connections.
Duckworth said to use Instagram and social media as a positive way to connect with others. Users still want to avoid comparing yourself to other people.
This time in quarantine isn't a competition.
He also recommends being mindful of how much you're using social media.
You should use it to connect with people but don't sit and scroll through your feed all day.
"Be gentle, this is not a competition about who can be the most effective person during a very unusual situation. Be good to your mental health, sleep in if you need. Let go of the alarm clock if you can," said Duckworth.
Duckworth said the goal is simply to get through this time as smoothly as possible.
