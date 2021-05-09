LONG ISLAND, NY (CNN/WSBC) -- Like mother, like daughter. This duo from Long Island, New York volunteered for their local fire department and they are pioneering a lot of firsts.
Jestina Bryan-Collins is the first female and first Black captain at the Massapequa Fire Department but she's also the first to work side-by-side with her daughter, also named Jestina.
"We took classes together, we learned together, we took our test together, we passed together. We didn't cheat, but we both got the exact same score," Bryan-Collins said.
Her 30-year-old daughter doesn't just share her mother's name but they share a purpose.
"I just think its an amazing thing to do for the community, so we both came down and we signed up together and here we are, nine years later," Jestina Collins said. The 30-year-old credits her mom for giving her a mission.
"They're not calling an ambulance for a free ride. They're in sometimes the worst position they've ever been in, and to be able to help individuals with my mom, it's absolutely amazing," she said.
Women make up only 5% of the department therefore this rare mother-daughter team sends a message.
Massapequa Fire Chief David Batt agrees. He added it sends "a message that women are welcome and it's a family. It's a second family for all of us."
Long Island Fire Departments always need volunteers age 18 and up.
"It is no longer the good old boys club. These good old boys are welcoming every mother, every daughter, every female. They're welcoming everyone," said Bryan-Collins.
You can be the first at something else, whether you're the first in your family. They hope their example will help recruit others.
"That's what everyone's here for. Humanity is what we should be doing, which is giving back," Bryan-Collins.
On Mother's Day, the two will enjoy some well-deserved downtime: Gardening.
But as always, they'll be on standby to answer the next call to serve their community.
