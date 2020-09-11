ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An inspection will close lanes of the Martin Luther King Bridge starting next week.
On Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 the westbound lane of the bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then, on Wednesday and Thursday the eastbound lanes will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Then from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24 the eastbound right lane will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closures will be in place so the Federal Highway Administration can complete their required inspection of the bridge.
The bridge reopened last month after being closed for two years.
