FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Efforts are ramping up to vaccinate over a thousand people a day in St. Louis County with a new mass vaccine site in Ferguson.

The county's health department says the site is the first of several and will be used to vaccinate over 450,000 people who are pre-registered with them.

The Florissant Valley Community College site should be up and running by next week and the county's goal is to have every person in and out of the facility in under 40 minutes.

Families hit hardest by this virus are hopeful sites like these will save lives.

"It was pretty heart-wrenching to know that she was there and we couldn’t be with her and couldn’t do anything about it," Megan Gillooly said.

It's been over two months since Gillooly lost her mom Bea to COVID-19 and Gillooly is still seeking closure.

The 98-year-old died in the COVID-19 ward of her north county nursing home. She was isolated for months – and still hasn’t had a funeral.

"It was everything leading up to her death, and then her death and beyond her death," Gillooly said.

Now Gillooly says she’s hopeful as the mass vaccine site will keep other families from experiencing her same grief.

The health department hopes to vaccinate hundreds per day starting next week and eventually over a thousand as supply ramps up.

"I am very frustrated that it’s taken so long to roll out the vaccine, I am frustrated that we haven’t received what we thought we were going to get,"

"We want a very tight ship so your appointment means you have a vaccine when you show,"

Spring Schmidt with they county's health department said everyone must pre-register at stlcorona.com or by calling 314-615-2660.

You’ll get an email and a scheduling link once it’s your turn or a phone call if you don’t have a computer.

Once it’s time for your appointment, you’ll check in from the parking lot on your phone, or can check in at the front desk. You’ll answer a few screening questions and fill out a consent form and then you’re given the shot.

"That part takes really a few minutes at most and then we are setting up an observation area. We have to make sure we monitor you for at least 15 minutes,"

As supply increases, the health department plans to open other vaccination sites across the county.

Gillooly hopes action here locally speeds up slow efforts statewide.

"It gives me a lot of hope for the future that other people will not have to go through what we went through," Gillooly said.

Remember you must be pre-registered and wait until you've made an appointment first. People are prioritized based on the state's guidelines.